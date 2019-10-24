ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was found shot multiple times in the Central West End Thursday morning.
The woman was found shot in the 3900 block of Lindell Blvd. around 9:40 a.m. A fire official told News 4 the woman was critically injured in the shooting. Police later said homicide investigators were called to the scene, but an update on the woman's condition was not released.
A source on the scene said someone found the woman and thought she was sick but then realized she had been shot. The source also told News 4 it is currently unknown if the woman was shot at the location where she was found.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information develops.
