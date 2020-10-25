ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was shot Sunday night just south of downtown St Louis.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 28-year-old woman was found shot near Lasalle Park Court and South 9th Street just before 10:30 p.m.
It's still unclear how severe her injuries are but she was taken to a hospital.
