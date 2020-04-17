ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating the shooting of a woman inside a car in South City.
Police received the call around 10:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Broadway, in the Marine Villa neighborhood.
Police said the woman was unconscious but breathing before being taken to the hospital.
No further information has been released by police at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.