ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was shot in north St. Louis City Sunday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a a 42-year-old woman shot in the shoulder in the area of Alice and Warne. This is near both the College Hill and O'Fallon neighborhoods.
Officers said the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. No other information was released.
