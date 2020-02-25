ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning.
The woman was in the area of Union and Brown Avenue when she was shot in the face around 5:40 a.m. Police confirmed to News 4 the woman was found at the First Student Charter Bus Rental complex.
Police said the shooting victim was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital.
Additional details regarding the shooting, possible suspect or victim’s condition have not been released.
