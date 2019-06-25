ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was found fatally shot on the parking lot of a north St. Louis business around lunchtime Monday.
Police said the unidentified woman was found shot in the rear parking lot at Bissell Mansion, located in the 4420 block of Randall Place, around 12:15 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
