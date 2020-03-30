BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Clair County are investigating the circumstances that led to a deadly shooting Monday afternoon.
Police said a 20-year-old woman was shot one and pronounced dead in the 2500 block of Lucy Drive, in unincorporated Belleville.
The shooting happened around 3:00 p.m.
The victim has not yet been identified publicly.
No other information was made available.
