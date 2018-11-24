ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found in a car riddled with bullet holes which crashed into a pole in St. John Friday night.
Officers from the City of St. John Police Department responded to an accident with injuries near the intersection of St. Charles Lane and North & South around 11 p.m. Friday.
There they located a passenger vehicle off the roadway and into a pole. Officers and EMS on the scene removed the single woman from the vehicle and began first aid. The woman was, however, pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities investigated further, revealing what appeared to be bullet holes on the side of the woman’s vehicle.
Detectives believe the woman was driving the vehicle westbound on St. Charles Rock Road towards I-170 when a suspect vehicle shot at her vehicle near St. Charles Rock and Wheaton. The woman’s vehicle crashed in the 8100 block of St. Charles Lane.
Police do not have information on a suspect or suspect vehicle.
It is unknown whether the woman’s cause of death was because of the accident or from possible gunshot wounds. More information will be available after an autopsy is performed.
The victim’s name will not be released until authorities conduct the autopsy and next of kin is notified.
The City of St. John requested assistance from the St. Louis County Police Department. The active investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, anyone with information can also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.