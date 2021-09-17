ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was found dead on a sidewalk in north St. Louis overnight.
The woman was found injured and unresponsive in the 3800 block of West Florissant around 12:30 a.m. Friday. What caused her injury has not been disclosed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers or homicide detectives.
