ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the woman who was found near a loading dock in St. Louis Wednesday morning.
Thirty-seven-year-old Patricia Burton, of the 5900 block of Alpha, was found dead of apparent puncture wounds in the 5900 block of St. Louis around 8:15 a.m.
Homicide investigators were called to the area to assume the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.