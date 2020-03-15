UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.COM) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in University City Saturday afternoon.
Officers arrived to a home in the 6600 block of Crest before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a sick case. Once there, they found a woman dead inside.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information should contact the University Police Department at 31-725-2211 ext. 8010 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
