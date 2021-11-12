COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 67-year-old woman was found dead inside a Collinsville home Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4.
The woman's body was found in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive around 3:45 p.m.
Authorities say the suspect knew the victim and do not believe the public is in danger.
