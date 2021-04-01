ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed, and a man was injured during a Wednesday night incident in St. Clair, Missouri.
According to police, a woman was found dead in the backyard of a home in the 900 block of Shady Street around 8:15 p.m. When officers attempted to contact someone inside of the home to no avail, they received a search warrant and then deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team went inside.
Once inside the home, the deputies found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Other information regarding his condition have not been released.
The woman’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. She was identified early Thursday as 42-year-old Misty G. Ennis. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.
The woman and man knew one another, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.