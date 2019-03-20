ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspicious death investigation is underway in south St. Louis County.
Police told News 4 the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons unit was called to the area of Jefferson Barracks Road and Corliss Drive before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding a sick case.
There, police said they found the body of a woman believed to be in her 20s.
An officer at the scene told News 4's Justin Andrews that they don't suspect foul play.
No other information has been released.
Anyone with information is urged to call 636-529-8210.
