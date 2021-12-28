Woman found dead in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was found dead in her home in a South City neighborhood Monday evening.
Police said they responded to a call for a well being check at around 10 p.m., when they found her body in the 4000 block of Oregon. It is unknown how she died at the time.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
