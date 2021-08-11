SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are handling a Wednesday morning shooting that left a woman dead.
The shooting happened at 5:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Dover Place in the Carondelet neighborhood. A woman believed to be in her mid-20s was found shot and killed.
Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information should call local police
