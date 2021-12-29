You are the owner of this article.
Woman found dead in South City identified

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was found dead in her home in a South City neighborhood Monday evening.

Police said they responded to a call for a well being check at around 10 p.m., when they found 31-year-old Alvatyne Thomas in the 4000 block of Oregon. It is unknown how she died at the time.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). 

