ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An adult woman was found dead in an alleyway late Monday night in north St. Louis City, police say.
An investigation is underway after officers found a woman dead in an alleyway around 10:47 p.m. near Hamilton Ave. and Wells Ave. in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
The circumstance of her death were not released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.