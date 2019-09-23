ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was found dead in an alley late Monday night in north St. Louis City, police said.
An investigation began after officers found a woman dead in an alley around 10:47 p.m. near Hamilton Ave. and Wells Ave. in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
The 34-year-old woman died after being shot multiple times, according to police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.