JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 67-year-old woman was found dead inside a car that was submerged in a Jersey County creek Friday afternoon.
Police said they received a call just after 3:00 p.m. about a car being submerged in Piasa Creek along Beltrees Road just north of Godfrey.
Good Samaritans got in the water and tried to rescue her but were unsuccessful. Litchfield firefighters trained in scuba diving were able to locate the car, which was then removed Betty Hicks from the water.
The coroner pronounced Hicks dead.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
