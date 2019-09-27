BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman was found dead inside a Belleville home Friday.
Around 7 a.m. officers were called to a home in the 3900 block of South Park for a welfare check. When they arrived, officers said a man came outside and surrendered.
A woman was then found fatally shot inside the home.
An official from the Belleville Police Department said the victim and person taken into custody are both adults. Their ages and relationship to one another have not been disclosed.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.