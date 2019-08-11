EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East woman was found dead in a car parked in East St. Louis Sunday morning, police said.
Officers found Kisha Tolson, 29, in a car near Ohio and 15th Street around 10:30 a.m.
The case is considered a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.
