FERGUSON (KMOV.com) – A woman was found dead following a suspicious fire in Ferguson Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out at the Park Ridge Apartments on Sharondale Circle around 10 a.m. Police said a woman in her 50s was then found dead.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities told News 4 it is considered suspicious. This story will be updated as more information is released.
