ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman was found dead after a house fire in Alton Thursday morning.
Shortly before 6 a.m. firefighters were called to a home on Nolte Place near Washington Avenue. A woman was found at the foot of a bed alongside a dog. Authorities believe she may have succumbed to smoke inhalation.
There are no suspicious circumstances, fire officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
