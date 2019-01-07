ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was forced into a car at a south St. Louis gas station Monday morning.
Police said the 32-year-old woman was at the BP station at 504 Bates, near Interstate 55, at 4:30 Monday morning when a man in a car indicated he had a weapon and demanded she get into his car.
Fearing for her safety, police said the woman got into the car and was punched by one of the two suspects.
The suspects drove the woman a short distance then demanded her cell phone and money.
After handing over her belongings, the woman was able to exit the car, when she called police.
No arrests have been made.
