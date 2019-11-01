ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman flagged down an officer early Thursday morning after being cut during a domestic dispute in the Columbus Square neighborhood.
According to police, officers were in the area of 10th Street and Manhattan when a 22-year-old woman flagged them down. The woman had a laceration on her hand and scratches on her neck.
She told detectives a 27-year-old man cut her with a knife during a domestic dispute and refused to let her leave the home. She managed to escape to get help, police say.
When they arrived to her home in the 900 block of New Haven Ct., the suspect had left but the woman's belongings were damaged.
The 22-year-old was treated at the home.
No additional information has been released. Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.