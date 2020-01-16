ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman flagged down a St. Louis County police officer after being shot overnight.
According to police, the woman was shot in the torso near a home in the 7800 block of St. Charles Road around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators told News 4 the injured woman drove her car about a block and then flagged down a police officer. She was alert and breathing while being taken to the hospital.
No other information has been released.
