ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was held at knife-point inside her North City home over an argument about money.
According to police, the 28-year-old woman told police a man that she knew held her inside her home in the 5200 block of Greer Avenue for about two hours. During the incident, the 25-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted the woman and took her cell phone.
The victim was able to leave the home and flag down an officer who was on routine patrol in the area around 3:30 p.m.
Emergency crews responded but the woman refused medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
