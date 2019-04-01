EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was arrested after being seen running through a field shooting a gun at a vehicle in East St. Louis Friday.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of 43rd Street Friday after receiving a report of a woman running through a field shooting a gun.
When they arrived, officers talked with a woman who said she met with Jamisha J. Smith, 23, in a vehicle. During their meeting, police said, Smith attempted to punch the other woman in the face with brass knuckles. Then, when leaving the area, she reportedly shot at the woman’s vehicle.
Responding officers saw apparent bullet holes in the vehicle.
According to police, officers were able to find Smith in the field, where she had allegedly fired the shots.
Smith was charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon. Her bond was set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.