BOGATA, Tx. (KMOV.com) -- A Texas woman had the find of a lifetime when she discovered a 3.72 carat diamond in a state park.
27-year-old Miranda Hollingshead went with her family to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, just a few hour drive from her hometown in Texas.
She knew about the park’s hidden treasures, but just took the trip as a fun way to spend time with her her relatives.
According to Arkansas State Parks, while sitting in the shade, Hollingshead pulled up a YouTube video on how to find diamonds. As she watched, she glanced over to a family member and saw a diamond in the dirt.
She pulled it from the surrounding rocks, and to her disbelief, lifted the yellow diamond out.
The 3.72 carat stone is the biggest registered at Crater of Diamonds since March 2017.
