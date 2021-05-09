KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Deanna Spikes was at her Kirkwood home Saturday when a neighborhood kid knocked on her door to tell her there was a bear in the yard.

Hours after sightings in Brentwood, bear is tranquilized, captured in Richmond Heights Hours after a bear was spotted several times in Brentwood on Sunday, a bear was tranquilized and captured Sunday evening, firefighters told News 4.

Spike's dog, Quinn, also took notice and chased the bear up a tree.

"Our neighbor's kid came to the door and rang the doorbell and said Quinn just chased the bear up the tree," said Spike. "So, we got the dog in and I ran out with the phone and started video taping this bear that was in the neighbors tree."

The bear was in a neighborhood near Ursuline Academy.

"It was a big bear," Spike said. "It looked adult I definitely wouldn't say it was a baby. Probably a couple hundred pounds."

This comes as bear sightings are being reported in Jefferson County, Franklin County, and Crawford County. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said that bear sightings may start becoming more common in residential areas.

"The bear population is expanding in size and also expanding in direction toward us," said Dan Zarlenga with MDC. "So, there will likely be more and more bear sightings as time goes on, so this will become more and more of a common thing."