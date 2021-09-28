MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Manchester Police Department detectives are actively investigating an attack reported Sunday night. Steph Ferguson said it was around 7:30 p.m. and dark at the time, when she went into her backyard to find out why one of her dogs wasn't coming back inside the house.
"I felt somebody grab me from behind," she said.
Ferguson said the attacker put a hand over her mouth and she suffered scrapes on her face, chest and back as she fought to get free. Ferguson said she ran into the house screaming for her husband, Dan Ferguson.
"I grabbed a weapon and ran outside the house. She was calling 911 and I ran out of the house to see if the person was still back here or lurking around or what they were doing," he said.
But the attacker was gone. The Manchester Police Department is actively investigating the case and sent a detective back to the house on Tuesday.
"After the adrenaline was like settling and realizing a human had you, physically had you. That's not okay. That's something the community needs to know about," she said.
The Fergusons said they plan to install extra lighting for their backyard and a surveillance camera.
