ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Seven bullet holes are painted across Rosemary Ray's Baden neighborhood home on North Broadway.
“A whole bunch of shooting, with I don’t know what kind of weapons,” said Ray.
Frustrated and upset with ongoing crime in her neighborhood, Ray showed News 4 several bullet holes that entered her home in recent weeks.
“Very thankful that the bullet didn’t come all the way inside of the house and strike either one of us,” Ray said.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police confirmed one of the shootings happened on Aug. 27th.
SLMPD provided News 4 with a police report detailing an incident where a man was shot at a convenience store that sits in front of Ray’s home.
“We are definitely fed up with the crime,” Ray said.
On the corner of Gustav and Broadway, sits SLMPD’s mobile camera unit. The department placed these cameras in the neighborhood to track crime.
“The second set of bullet holes came the next night, after they had installed the camera,” Ray said.
Numbers from SLMPD shows homicides are up more that 40 percent and and aggravated assaults with a gun are up 40 percent in the Baden neighborhood.
News 4 reached out to police to get more information on what’s being tracked on their mobile cameras regarding this case and we’re still waiting to hear back.
News 4 also reached out Alderwoman Lisa Middlebrook who oversees this area.
Ray says she can’t afford to make repairs to her home, so she’s created a GoFundMe page to help pay for repairs.
