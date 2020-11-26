JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was hit and killed Wednesday night in Jefferson County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Cassaundra Parker, of Dittmer, was walking across Route 141 at Fiedler Lane when she was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado around 11:50 p.m.
Parker was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
No other information was made available.
