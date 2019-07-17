TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman fatally stabbed a man who was choking her in Troy, Missouri late Tuesday night, according to police.
Police said they were called to the 600 block of Trojan Drive around 11:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found the front door to an apartment open and could hear a woman screaming and crying. According to police, the woman was found cradling a man who appeared to have a stab wound to the chest. She was reportedly applying pressure to the wound in an effort to stop or slow the bleeding.
After first responders attempted to render aid and begin CPR, the man was pronounced dead.
The woman told police the man had choked her and that during the physical altercation she stabbed him once in the chest with a large knife.
Detectives with the police department are handling the ongoing investigation.
Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger at this time.
Authorities have not released the names of those involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.