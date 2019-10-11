CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 77-year-old told officers she shot her partner in self-defense at their home in Crystal City early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened just after 2:45 a.m. at a home Bellamy Drive. The victim was dead when officers arrived.
Police said the shooter dialed 911 and told them she shot her 36-year-old partner in self-defense. According to officers, the shooter told them the victim physically attacked her several times Wednesday night and threatened to kill her if she called the police.
She told officers that the victim had been violent with her in the past.
Police officers on the scene observed signs of trauma on the shooter.
The investigating is ongoing.
