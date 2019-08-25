NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman who was shot in the head on I-70 in North City Saturday has been identified
Police said Janese Crawford, 21, of North County was shot in the head on I-70 near West Florissant.
Just before 2:30 p.m., police say officers found her dead inside a car in the 5000 block of Wren.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
