ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was found shot and killed Monday in a home near Tower Grove Park.
Police were called to the home, in the 4000 block of Arsenal, around 1:00 p.m. Monday. Police said Aire’onna Powers, 22, was found shot inside a home.
Detectives later found the 63-year-old suspect dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound near Broadway and Calvary.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
