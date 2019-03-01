SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A local woman is facing a retail theft charge Friday for allegedly stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from a retail store.
Santonyale Clay is being charged with retail theft over $300, a Class 3 felony, for attempting to steal merchandise from a Target store.
Shiloh officers were dispatched to the Target store located on Green Mount Crossing Drive on Tuesday before 5 p.m. for a woman in custody for retail theft. When they arrived, they learned the Clay attempted to leave the store without paying for a felony amount of merchandise.
Police took the suspect into custody, and the case was submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Clay is currently in custody at the St. Clair County Jail. Her bond is set at $20,000.
