NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman faces murder charges Saturday in connection to the shooting and killing of a man Friday in her home, according to police.
The Circuit Attorney’s Office issued one count of first degree murder and one count of armed criminal action against 39-year-old Carliss Cordell of the 4200 block of Clay.
Officers received the call for a shooting at the home on Clay Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said they took Cordell into custody at the scene without an incident. The identity of the victim was not released.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
