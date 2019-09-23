TARPON SPRINGS, Fla (KMOV/CNN/WFLA) -- A Florida woman was charged with animal cruelty after a video appeared to show her kick, choke and hang her dog by its leash.
The video went viral, with tens of thousands of views. Online, people were calling for her arrest and on Friday, they got their wish granted.
Police said the video showed 26-year-old Michelle Sieber abusing her dog.
During the video, an altercation with an onlooker is recorded, where Sieber seems to think she's not doing anything wrong.
Sieber was arrested in 2012 for allegedly striking an elderly person. She is the daughter of a city commissioner.
Animal control officials took two of her dogs during her arrest. They were not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.