LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed two others were injured in rollover crash that occurred in Lincoln County Saturday afternoon.
Police say the accident happened on Highway B, east of Lilley Lane near Elsberry just after 1:10 p.m. Takesha Johnson, 33, was driving a 2005 Dodge Durango eastbound on Highway B when a truck in front of her turned into a driveway.
Police say as the truck turned, Johnson maneuvered into the westbound lanes to try and pass it, but ended up hitting the driver’s side of the truck. The Durango overturned and Johnson was ejected.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger inside her car and the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.
