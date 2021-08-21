MT. OLIVE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 28-year-old woman was killed and three children were injured when a car crashed after one of its tires fell off on I-55 near Mt. Olive, Illinois Friday.
The accident happened on northbound I-55 around 4:20 p.m. Police say a 2003 Green Ford Explorer with five people inside was going north near milepost 46 when a rear tire fell off. The Explorer then hit center median and overturned.
The front seat passenger, 28-year-old Katelynn Cook, of Carlinville, Illinois, was ejected. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. Three young children inside the car were also injured. A 3-year-old boy from Warrenton, Mo. was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. A 2-year-old girl also from Warrenton, Mo. and a 7-year-old girl from Wright City, Mo. were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver, a 51-year-old man from Warrenton, Mo., was cited for driving a car in an unsafe condition and driving an uninsured vehicle. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
