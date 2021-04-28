EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A woman drowned after her car got submerged in a lake in the Metro East early Wednesday evening.
Officials with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said a red SUV went into a lake at Frank Holten State Park. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is breaking news. The story will updated as officials give us more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.