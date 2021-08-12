ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman drove to a St. Louis County market after being shot in the City of St. Louis Wednesday night.
Police in St. Louis County were called to the 6200 block of Page around 9:15 p.m. after a shooting victim was located at the Wellston Market. Officers told News 4 the victim was shot in St. Louis and then drove to the market for help.
Thursday morning, St. Louis police told News 4 the victim was shot in the stomach in the 5900 block of Romaine. She was later listed in critical, unstable with death not imminent at the hospital.
No other information has been released.
