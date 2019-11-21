ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman drove to Lambert Airport after being shot at overnight.
Around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, a News 4 photographer saw a vehicle with a bullet hole at the airport. St. Louis County police said a woman was driving when she was shot at, and then drove to the airport to call police.
The woman was taken to the hospital, but it is unknown what type of injury she suffered.
Police said they are currently trying to figure out where the woman was at when the shots were fired.
