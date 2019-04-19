JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a Jennings shopping center Friday.
Police told News 4 a woman was shot and then drove to the Buzz Westfall Plaza on the Boulevard. Crime scene tape and police vehicles were seen blocking off a part of the shopping center's parking lot in the 8020 block of West Florissant around noon.
According to police, the woman should survive her injuries.
News 4's Venton Blandin was at the scene and said he saw 10 bullet holes in a car on the parking lot. He also said police were talking to people inside Hibbet Sports.
No other information has been released.
