CNN -- A Pennsylvania woman suspected for weeks someone had been entering her home while she was away.
She tried to ignore it but soon discovered her dangerous ex-boyfriend was living in her attic.
The protection from abuse or PFA granted to a woman who wished to remain anonymous by a judge clearly didn't work.
"I feel that this is going to affect me for the rest of my life," she said. "I had an intuition about it, but I ignored it. I brushed it aside. I didn't want to seem paranoid or, you know, you never think this will happen to you but I should have trusted my instinct because I was right."
For the last three weeks she says she saw signs inside her Brighton Heights home that someone else might be living there.
She was afraid it was her ex-boyfriend Cary Cocuzzi.
The first sign was the toilet seat in her bathroom.
"Nobody in my home uses the bathroom that way. And I didn't have any visitors, so I just thought 'gosh, is this guy in my house? This is so strange'." she said.
The second sign was a blanket found in a corner of her basement where no one ever went.
"I knew that blanket had not been there before. I knew it. But what could I do? I already had the PFA against him. I can't call the police and say there's a blanket in my basement," she continued.
She did have an active PFA against Cocuzzi, but on Saturday night she found him standing in the middle of her bedroom.
He grabbed her by the face and she fought him off.
She ran outside screaming and six neighbors called 911. She's so thankful her two daughters weren't home this weekend.
But she also feels incredibly violated and worries about what might happen when Cocuzzi gets out of jail.
"He did not respect the PFA. Who knows what could have happened," she added.
Police say Cocuzzi told them he has been homeless several times in the past two years.
