ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman died after being shot in the St. Louis Place neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Karolyn Williams, 45, was found shot in the abdomen in the 3000 block of N. 25th shortly after 3 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
A suspect was found at the shooting scene and taken into custody, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.