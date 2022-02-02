Woman dies in house fire in High Ridge

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman died in a house fire in High Ridge Wednesday.
A man called firefighters to the 4600 block of West Creek Road after getting home and seeing the house was full of smoke. He told crews his mother was still inside.
Firefighters got to the scene just after noon and encountered heavy smoke. Crews made their way inside and found a woman inside. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.